Oui, bon, le Alerte Info, c'est à la mode (pour tout et n'importe quoi) sur les chaines d'informations en continue alors pourquoi je ne l'utiliserai pas ?
Cela écrit c'est tellement ponctuel que ce ne vaut pas le coup d'une vraie info
Ce matin, un nouveau patch est disponible pour Delphi 10.4
Après installation vous découvrirez la liste des bogues corrigés
RAD Studio 10.4 Patch #2 addresses the following customer reported issues:
RSP-29628 VCL Grids bug
RSP-29560 [REGRESSION] Misalignment in TStringGrid, StretchDraw method in OnDrawCell
RSP-29412 Compiler generates incorrect code for if-then
RSP-29402 Delphi 10.4 TStringGrid.OnDrawCell bug
RSP-29374 Wrong rect coords in TStringGridDrawCell, so image are drawn at wrong position
RSP-29347 [DelphiLSP] IDE Crashes when view form as text is selected and running LSP server
RSP-29310 Internal error L891 when linking because of complex types based on records with class var
RSP-29299 CODEGEN bug in managed fields initialization, associated with new management operators.
RSP-29271 [DelphiLSP] Code Insight adds unneeded () when changing procedures/functions
RSP-29256 Compiler generates wrong code for template function
RSP-29227 Incorrect property value obtained from the record
RSP-29226 Access violation with working code under 10.2
RSP-29218 compiling static library under Android error E4620 processing resource .fmx -2 raised
RSP-29172 Access Violation when opening License Manager
RSP-29142 GoTo statements not working
RSP-29136 Dialog constantly pops up during debugging
RSP-29129 iOS App simply crashes with a TWebBrowser on it.
RSP-29127 Compiler internal error if you ignore the result of a function that returns a generic record
RSP-29124 ICE E1812
RSP-28989 License Manager has access violation error when i click on Workstation Licenses
RSP-28887 Space does not finish code completion
RSP-28857 Default(T) generates bad code for managed record
RSP-28821 [Regression] TStringGrid.OnDrawCell parameter Rect contains wrong values
RSP-28808 Project options dialog page "Delphi Compiler" is not populated when opening the dialog
RSP-28796 RVO for M-records: initialisation of local variables
RSP-28761 [REGRESSION] E2154 Type 'T' needs finalization - not allowed in variant record
RSP-28737 Compiler error when inlining new Bit Counting Standard Functions
RSP-28735 Managed Records Causing Internal Compiler Error
RSP-28717 Delphi Package fails to compile
RSP-28701 Bind visually on TDBGRID kills the IDE
RSP-28669 [BadCG] Value M-record parameters: improper AddRefRecord
RSP-28659 RVO for M-records: assignment to local variables
RSP-28616 [BadCG] Operator Assign should not allow non-default calling conventions
RSP-28615 [BadCG] In the absence of Initialize, finalisation is not guaranteed for local variables
RSP-28552 Poor code generation for local managed record variables
RSP-28499 Options - Translation tools - Font - Corrupted?
RSP-28476 LSP ErrorInsight in Structure Pane only shows one keystroke after editor
RSP-28400 [BadCG] Operator Assign is not always invoked for fields
RSP-28372 [Regression] Bad codegen in function returning generic type
RSP-27268 C++ Builder 10.3.3 Android Exceptions
RSP-27251 Internal error when trying to inline with optimization on
RSP-24079 Package version is broken
RSP-23403 Build for linux 64 error
RSP-23024 Record helper class constructor gives senseless compiler warning
RSP-22318 Pointer type check missed when object field is a dynarray
RSP-21554 Compiler generates incorrect code for parameterized record type
RSP-21248 Const dynamic array unexpectedly contains uninitialized data
RSP-20372 A generic "reference to function" will only match the first of several overloaded functions
RSP-19714 Win32 compiler - Memory corruption with array helpers
RSP-18241 *.c source files, added to C++ project, got added to DeploymentManager file list
RSP-18148 AV in TList<T>.Remove (64-bit compiler only)
RSP-29628 VCL Grids bug
RSP-29560 [REGRESSION] Misalignment in TStringGrid, StretchDraw method in OnDrawCell
RSP-29412 Compiler generates incorrect code for if-then
RSP-29402 Delphi 10.4 TStringGrid.OnDrawCell bug
RSP-29374 Wrong rect coords in TStringGridDrawCell, so image are drawn at wrong position
RSP-29347 [DelphiLSP] IDE Crashes when view form as text is selected and running LSP server
RSP-29310 Internal error L891 when linking because of complex types based on records with class var
RSP-29299 CODEGEN bug in managed fields initialization, associated with new management operators.
RSP-29271 [DelphiLSP] Code Insight adds unneeded () when changing procedures/functions
RSP-29256 Compiler generates wrong code for template function
RSP-29227 Incorrect property value obtained from the record
RSP-29226 Access violation with working code under 10.2
RSP-29218 compiling static library under Android error E4620 processing resource .fmx -2 raised
RSP-29172 Access Violation when opening License Manager
RSP-29142 GoTo statements not working
RSP-29136 Dialog constantly pops up during debugging
RSP-29129 iOS App simply crashes with a TWebBrowser on it.
RSP-29127 Compiler internal error if you ignore the result of a function that returns a generic record
RSP-29124 ICE E1812
RSP-28989 License Manager has access violation error when i click on Workstation Licenses
RSP-28887 Space does not finish code completion
RSP-28857 Default(T) generates bad code for managed record
RSP-28821 [Regression] TStringGrid.OnDrawCell parameter Rect contains wrong values
RSP-28808 Project options dialog page "Delphi Compiler" is not populated when opening the dialog
RSP-28796 RVO for M-records: initialisation of local variables
RSP-28761 [REGRESSION] E2154 Type 'T' needs finalization - not allowed in variant record
RSP-28737 Compiler error when inlining new Bit Counting Standard Functions
RSP-28735 Managed Records Causing Internal Compiler Error
RSP-28717 Delphi Package fails to compile
RSP-28701 Bind visually on TDBGRID kills the IDE
RSP-28669 [BadCG] Value M-record parameters: improper AddRefRecord
RSP-28659 RVO for M-records: assignment to local variables
RSP-28616 [BadCG] Operator Assign should not allow non-default calling conventions
RSP-28615 [BadCG] In the absence of Initialize, finalisation is not guaranteed for local variables
RSP-28552 Poor code generation for local managed record variables
RSP-28499 Options - Translation tools - Font - Corrupted?
RSP-28476 LSP ErrorInsight in Structure Pane only shows one keystroke after editor
RSP-28400 [BadCG] Operator Assign is not always invoked for fields
RSP-28372 [Regression] Bad codegen in function returning generic type
RSP-27268 C++ Builder 10.3.3 Android Exceptions
RSP-27251 Internal error when trying to inline with optimization on
RSP-24079 Package version is broken
RSP-23403 Build for linux 64 error
RSP-23024 Record helper class constructor gives senseless compiler warning
RSP-22318 Pointer type check missed when object field is a dynarray
RSP-21554 Compiler generates incorrect code for parameterized record type
RSP-21248 Const dynamic array unexpectedly contains uninitialized data
RSP-20372 A generic "reference to function" will only match the first of several overloaded functions
RSP-19714 Win32 compiler - Memory corruption with array helpers
RSP-18241 *.c source files, added to C++ project, got added to DeploymentManager file list
RSP-18148 AV in TList<T>.Remove (64-bit compiler only)